MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after police say a body was found in an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.
A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman says that officers were initially called Monday night to the apartment on 15 East Grant Street to perform a welfare check.
When officers entered the apartment, they found a body inside. Evidence led officers to believe the death was suspicious.
No information on the victim has been released.
Investigators processed the scene overnight. So far, the circumstances surrounding the person’s death remain unknown.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
