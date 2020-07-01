Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot multiple times near Peavey Field Park in Minneapolis Wednesday night.
According to the Minneapolis Park Police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. The victim was reported to being shot multiple times, and is in critical condition — but expected to live.
Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said the victim is an 18-year-old male.
No other information is provided at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.