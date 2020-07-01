MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were stabbed last Saturday.
According to the Ramsey Police Department, officers received multiple reports of a stabbing that occurred in a Ramsey park.
Officers say the first call came in at 9:54 p.m. reporting two men were at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with stab wounds. Then at 9:59 p.m., another call was received from a 19-year-old man’s parents saying he admitted to them that he stabbed two juveniles.
Police arrested the suspect and he has since been released from custody pending further investigation.
Detectives are actively investigating what led to the stabbing. They are interviewing witnesses and examining electronic devices to determine the roles of all parties involved.
The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.