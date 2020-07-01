Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one driver not wearing a seatbelt was killed Tuesday night in a rear-end crash in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 73 south of Hibbing. A Monte Carlo driven by a 49-year-old Virginia, Minnesota, man slammed into the back of a Range Rover near the Smith Road intersection.
The Range Rover, whose only occupant was its 62-year-old driver from Apple Valley, was knocked over on its side.
So far, it’s unclear if one or both of the drivers were killed.
The State Patrol says it will release more information on the crash later Wednesday morning.
