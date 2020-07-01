MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owners of the Calhoun Beach Club apartments say they are dropping the Calhoun name.
Aimco, which owns the building, says it’s removing the name as a show of solidarity with the local community. The building’s new name has yet to be announced.
The name Calhoun was a reference to John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president and proponent of slavery. The largest lake in Minneapolis used to be named after him, and as a result the name was also attached to several local landmarks.
Following a push by activists and local lawmakers, the lake’s name was changed in 2018 to its Dakota original: Bde Maka Ska. This eventually led to street signs in the area being changed.
Last month, the Calhoun Square shopping center in Uptown announced that it was also dropping the Calhoun name.
These recent name changes come as America grapples with the country’s history of racism with renewed focus. The moment of reflection was sparked, in part, by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
