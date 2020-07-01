MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large group of demonstrators took to Interstate 94 in St. Paul to protest a recent death in Ethiopia.
A source told WCCO the group was protesting the recent killing of singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa in Ethiopia that occurred Monday.
Metro Transit said the demonstration shutdown parts of I-94 on the westbound lanes for more than an hour.
Route 94 customers: Due to a demonstration on westbound I-94 buses are detouring and may be delayed. Eastbound Route 94 is on its regular route. Thank you for your patience. -HF
The demonstrators have since left the freeway and were seen exiting on Lexington Avenue. Traffic on the westbound lanes has opened back up.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for updates.
