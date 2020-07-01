CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large group of demonstrators took to Interstate 94 in St. Paul to protest a recent death in Ethiopia.

A source told WCCO the group was protesting the recent killing of singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa in Ethiopia that occurred Monday.

Metro Transit said the demonstration shutdown parts of I-94 on the westbound lanes for more than an hour.

The demonstrators have since left the freeway and were seen exiting on Lexington Avenue. Traffic on the westbound lanes has opened back up.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for updates.

