MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Federal officials are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying people in connection to the unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) provided an update on the case, saying that 13 individuals have been arrested on arson-related charges so far.
Six of those arrests can be attributed to tips from the public.
RELATED: Maplewood Man Charged In Arson At St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School
As part of the update, the ATF released images of five persons of interest. Surveillance video captured the people at various locations, including a Cub Foods in Minneapolis, a gas station in Minneapolis, Pineda Tacos in Minneapolis, and Springboard for the Arts in St. Paul.
(Images of the five persons of interest can be found here, at the bottom of the release. New images are also available for individuals previously sought; rewards are available in some cases. )
Anyone with information on the persons of interest — or the previously sought individuals — is asked to contact the ATF by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be left here.
In the days after George Floyd’s death on May 25, the Twin Cities was rocked by violence. Hundreds of buildings were damaged, looted and burn — some destroyed completely.
Estimates of the damage are upwards of $100 million for Minneapolis alone. At the capitol on Wednesday, Senate Republicans began hearings focused on why the destruction was allowed to continue for days.
