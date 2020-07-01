MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners announced Wednesday that it will be closing multiple clinics as health services have evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said seven clinics and two speciality centers that suspended services during the pandemic will not be reopening. This includes: Park Nicollet Shorewood Clinic, Cottage Grove, Highland Park, Riverside in Minneapolis, Stillwater Medical Group Mahtomedi, Westfields HealthStation in New Richmond and Central Minnesota Clinic in Sartell.

Also, Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program in St. Paul and Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic will also be closing.

“Consumer preferences are evolving and affordability pressures are real. These steps anticipate the changing needs of our patients, members and the community, and position HealthPartners for the future,” said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners president and CEO.

Walsh said that HealthPartners will be expanding telemedicine, drive-up testing and other new models of care to safely treat those with COVID-19 symptoms. The company said they have expanded video and phone visits for patients — with almost 300,000 video visits completed since early March.

According to the release, more than 50 clinics across the region that have been open during the pandemic will remain open. And as additional locations and services resume operations, the organization is implementing other changes.

HealthPartners will be reopening several clinics that had temporarily suspended services, including Elk River, Wayzata, Eagan (Park Nicollet) and West (St. Louis Park).

And four locations that were converted to respiratory-only clinics will also return back to full-service, which includes Curve Crest (Stillwater), Lakeville, Plymouth and St. Paul (Wabasha Street).

Also, the University Avenue/Health Center for Women will be converted into a dedicated location for OB-GYN care.