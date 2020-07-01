MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will talk Wednesday about making some changes to the homeless encampments set up in parks around the city.

At Powderhorn Park in south Minneapolis, there are currently tents set up for hundreds of people without homes to live in.

The park board will consider a resolution that would limit the number of parks with encampments to no more than ten, and there could be no more than ten tents in any encampment.

Furthermore, they would all have to be gone by September 1.

For people experiencing homelessness, the situation got especially dire with the arrival of COVID-19, when shelters had to take fewer people.

Earlier this month, the park board voted to make all city parks places of refuge for people experiencing homelessness, after weeks of upheaval for the homeless community. A Midtown hotel was being used as a sanctuary, then was cleared out.

A number of persons living at Powderhorn Park protested outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul, and neighbors by the park called for a plan to create dignified housing for the people living in the park.

The proposal will be discussed later Wednesday, when the park board votes at their 5 p.m. meeting.