MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Instead of celebrating the red, white and blue, some people may have a case of the blues this Fourth of July weekend.
A new WalletHub survey shows 78% of Americans will spend less money on July 4th this year.
Last year people spent $6.7 billion on Independence Day.
But enthusiasm has been dampened by travel and fireworks restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.
The survey also found that about a third of Americans feel “less patriotic” this year than they have in the past.
