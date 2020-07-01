Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County say two people were hurt in a plane crash Thursday morning in Long Lake Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11 a.m. to a private grass airstrip off of Oakridge Road.
There, officials say a small plane with two individuals had come in for a landing when the plane began to nose dive at a slow rate of speed.
According to the sheriff’s office, the pilot suffered a laceration on his forehead and was transported to Essentia E.R. The co-pilot suffered minor cuts and scratches.
The accident is being investigated by the FAA.
