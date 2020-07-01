MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing motorcyclist.
According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Andre Lyons of rural Amery, Wisconsin, has not been seen or heard from since around 1 a.m. on June 28.
Attempts to locate Lyons using cellphone information was unsuccessful.
Authorities say Lyons had left a residence near the Polk and St. Croix county line and was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 35 in Polk County. He was apparently traveling home, which is just north of Amery.
Lyons was operating a yellow 2000 Honda CBR9000 motorcycle and was also wearing a white helmet at the time.
The Wisconsin DNR will be aiding in the search by using its fixed wing aircraft.
Anyone with information that may lead to finding Lyons is asked to call the county dispatch center at 715-485-8300.
