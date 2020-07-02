Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a Brainerd fire that killed one person in the early morning hours Thursday.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded at about 5:09 a.m. to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of northwest 7th Street. Law enforcement had also responded to a call a few minutes earlier of smoke in the area.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were assisted by local law enforcement in rescuing a victim from inside the structure. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Brainerd Fire Department is working with the Brainerd Police Department and the MN State Fire Marshal’s Division on investigating the cause of the fire.
