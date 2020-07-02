MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following days of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, Minnesota noted Thursday a spike in both.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports that in the last 24 hours, 13 people have died from the disease — a daily death number not seen since the middle of last month. Eight of the new victims were residents in long-term care.
Meanwhile, 500 more people have tested positive for the disease, bringing the state’s total to 37,210 since the start of the outbreak.
Currently, 274 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease, with 123 in intensive care — an increase of 14 since Wednesday.
While Minnesota has seen the pandemic’s impact plateau in recent weeks, many other states are experiencing a surge in cases.
Indeed, Wednesday saw the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 50,000 infections reported.
The increase in cases has prompted some state governments to again close businesses and beaches ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Across the U.S., nearly 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 128,000 fatalities.
You must log in to post a comment.