MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, state tourism leaders are encouraging people to safely travel locally.

AAA predicts that Americans will take around 700 million trips this July 4th holiday. That is way down from previous years, but the majority of those — around 97% — are expected to be road trips.

The state’s tourism office Explore Minnesota says recent consumer survey shows there is increased demand to travel within the state this summer. They say Minnesota a has a lot options for close to home getaways. Explore Minnesota says hotels and resorts have taken great strides to ensure visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have launched a new travel industry recovery campaign, asking people to travel locally when it is right for them.

John Edman, director of Explore Minnesota, said typically in a summer they advertise to get non-residents to come to Minnesota for new tax dollars to the economy, but not this year.

“This year is so very different. Our primary focus is looking at surrounding states as well, but our primary focus is to get Minnesotans to explore things in their own backyard that maybe they haven’t discovered before, because I think it’s so essential to these businesses we give them the support they need to survive,” he said.

While ads encourage locals to explore the state of Minnesota, the campaign is also running in Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa — obviously with the idea those states are not too far away to make a road trip here.