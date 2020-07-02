MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man has been robbed at gunpoint on a wooded trail off of McNiven Road in Balkan Township.
St. Louis County deputies arrived to the scene on Saturday morning. A man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint – by the people he had been spending the morning with.
Earlier that morning, he had been with Michael Latour Sr., 32, Amanda McVay, 32, Damian Maher, 28, and one other person. They had been riding around in the victim’s van in Chisholm.
The victim, Latour Sr. and Maher then got out of the van and began walking down a trail. It was 6:14 a.m. when Latour Sr. and Maher took out their handguns and robbed him at gunpoint.
Latour Sr. and Maher then fired three to four shots, took his van, and fled.
Afterwards, the victim was able to call 911, and officials were able to find Latour Sr. and McVay at noon, during a traffic stop near Duluth.
Latour Sr. and McVay were charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft. Maher has yet to be found by authorities.
