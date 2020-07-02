MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning residents and visitors in northeastern Minnesota to be aware of elevated fire conditions this holiday weekend.
Officials say recent heavy rains in other parts of the state unfortunately bypassed the abnormally dry Arrowhead Region, leaving fire danger high.
“Expanding drought conditions have dried grasses, shrubs, and trees in the area, resulting in increased fire danger,” said Aaron Mielke, Forestry Division assistant area supervisor in Grand Marais. “Please, be extra cautious with personal fireworks and campfires as you celebrate this holiday.”
According to the DNR, escaped campfires and fireworks have already caused more than 40 wildfires in Minnesota this year.
Officials are offering these reminders ahead of the Fourth of July weekend:
- When enjoying a campfire or lighting personal fireworks, keep a hose or water nearby.
- Remember, fireworks are not allowed in state forests, state parks, or any other state lands.
- After a campfire, drown-stir-repeat until it is out cold.
- If a campfire is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
To check current fire danger conditions and burning restrictions click here.
You must log in to post a comment.