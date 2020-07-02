Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities metro will be under a heat advisory Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says the advisory will begin at 1 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. Heat indices of up to 95 degrees are expected.
The advisory affects the following counties: Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, and Dakota.
Those exercising or working outside are encouraged to take breaks often, drink plenty of water and spend time in the shade, as heat-related illnesses are a threat.
The hot, sticky weather is expected to last through the holiday weekend and extend into next week, with temperatures upwards of 90 degrees.
Typically for this time of year, temperatures in the Twin Cities are in the low 80s.
You must log in to post a comment.