MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers responded at about 2:48 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the area of 21st Avenue north and 4th Street north.
Officers arrived and found an adult man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
Elder said another possible participant in this crime fled the scene on foot and was captured by responding officers.
Elder is expected to release more information in a press conference today.
