MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that killed one man Thursday afternoon.
Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers responded at about 2:48 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the area of 21st Avenue north and 4th Street north.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult man inside of a vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he later died.
Police say a man who might be involved with the crime fled the scene, but was captured by responding officers and taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
