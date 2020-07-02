CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that killed one man Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers responded at about 2:48 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the area of 21st Avenue north and 4th Street north.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult man inside of a vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say a man who might be involved with the crime fled the scene, but was captured by responding officers and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

