MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters shut down a highway in Eagan Wednesday, on evening of the anniversary of a fatal police shooting in the city.
Dozens of protesters marched from the outlet mall to an industrial park, where 23-year-old Isak Aden died a year ago in a standoff with police.
Prosecutors say the officers were justified in their use of deadly force, because video appears to show Aden reaching for something on the ground after flash bangs were fired towards him.
