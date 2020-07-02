Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a teenage boy was injured in a dirt bike accident Wednesday evening in Holding Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 4:15 p.m. to a crash in the area of County Road 17 and 155th Avenue.
There, officials say a 15-year-old Albany boy was riding his dirt bike when his rear wheel locked up, causing him to lose control of the bike. A witness saw the incident and called 911.
The teen was transported to Melrose Hospital for minor injuries. Officials say he was wearing a helmet.
