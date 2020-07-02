MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities recovered a body from a pond near a homeless camp by a Maplewood library Thursday evening.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 7:00 p.m. to a report of a body found in a pond from a 911 caller with the volunteer organization Wings of Hope Search and Rescue. Authorities recovered the body from a pond near a homeless camp by the Ramsey County Maplewood Library.
The adult man was then turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Earlier this week, on June 30, deputies responded to the same location at about 4:00 a.m. Authorities said a 911 caller stated a person from the homeless camp near the library went under the water, but did not return to the surface.
The caller also had said they could hear a person struggling in the water and the last time they saw the person was in the middle of the pond. Authorities had searched the pond, but did not locate a body because they said the murky water and dense weeds made the search very challenging.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the name of the individual pending family notification.
