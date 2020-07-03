Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the St. Croix River.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched to William O’Brien State Park just before 3 p.m.
At 4:27 p.m., the boy was found underwater and medical professionals began life-saving measures.
He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still currently under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
