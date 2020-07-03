Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shooting in south Minneapolis early Friday morning sent two men to the hospital.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues, in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
Officers found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Another was dropped off at Hennepin Health. Both are expected to survive.
Investigators have yet to determine what led up to the shooting.
