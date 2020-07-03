Minnesota Weather: Holiday Weekend Starts With Another Heat Advisory For The Twin CitiesAnother heat advisory has been issued Friday afternoon and evening for the Twin Cities metro area.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory To Be In Effect For Thursday Afternoon, EveningThe Twin Cities metro will be under a heat advisory Thursday afternoon and evening.

'It Just Got Higher, Higher, Higher': Baldwin, Wis. Residents Assess Damage From 9 Inches Of RainAfter nearly 9 inches of rain caused flash flooding in western Wisconsin, homeowners are learning just how much Mother Nature set them back.

'Extremely Dangerous': Flooding In Western Wisconsin Makes Some Roads ImpassableFlash flooding in has made some roads impassable and has forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday.

Minnesota Weather: More Thunderstorms Expected For Twin Cities, Southern Minn., Western Wis. OvernightA few tornado warnings were issued in south-central and southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening -- with a report of a tornado in Winona County.