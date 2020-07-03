MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A call for change is becoming a reality in Duluth.
The Duluth Police Department updated its use of force policy this week, emphasizing de-escalation and less-than-lethal tactics.
The new policy also requires officers to intervene if they see another officer using unnecessary force.
Chokeholds are banned, except for situations where deadly force is warranted.
The policy clarifies that deadly force is only allowed if there is no other reasonable option.
These policy changes come after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Cellphone video of his fatal arrest sparked protests in cities across the world and calls for police reform.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. Three other officers face aiding-and-abetting charges.
You must log in to post a comment.