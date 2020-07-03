Patriotic California Avocado Potato Salad
Serves 8
All you need:
2 lbs small red, white and blue potatoes, cleaned
2 ripe fresh California Avocados, peeled, seeded and mashed
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 green onions, whites only, finely chopped
1 large serrano pepper, seeded and minced*
All you do:
1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with water and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Test for doneness by piercing one potato with a fork. The fork should slide in with gentle resistance. Continue cooking if not done; otherwise carefully drain the potatoes and refrigerate them until cold.
2. Cut potatoes in bite-size pieces (quarter or dice depending on size of potato). Place in a large bowl.
3. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjust salt to taste and serve immediately.
Serving Suggestion: If made in advance, sprinkle generously with lemon juice and place a layer of plastic wrap right on the surface of the Patriotic Potato Salad and refrigerate. Before serving, taste the salad and add additional mashed California Avocado, if desired.
Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with serrano peppers, wear protective gloves.
