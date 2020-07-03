MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another heat advisory has been issued Friday for the Twin Cities metro area, and the east-central and southeastern portions of the state are now also under an air quality alert due to ozone levels.

The areas affected by the air quality alert include the Twin Cities metro area, St. Cloud, Rochester, Winona, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

⚠️ CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT for the highlighted counties below, due to unhealthy ozone levels. Those with chronic respiratory problems may experience symptoms like difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing, or unusual fatigue #mnwx pic.twitter.com/aw9bb9BU6R — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 3, 2020

“Air quality is expected to worsen today and Air Quality Index values are expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and light winds will combine to cause an increase in ground level ozone,” the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported Friday afternoon.

The air quality alert is effective until 8 p.m. Friday.

This also marks the second day in a row that forecasters are encouraging people in the metro to beware of the heat. They say that the combination of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s will last through the weekend.

As for the heat advisory, it affects the seven metro counties, lasting from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect a repeat of Thursday, which was sticky, with plenty of sunshine.

Those working outside or exercising are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in shaded areas, as heat-related illnesses are a threat.

Pet owners are advised not to leave their animals in cars and to beware of hot pavement surfaces.

Looking at the weekend, clouds are expected to increase Saturday, while Sunday may bring the next chance of storms.