MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another heat advisory has been issued Friday for the Twin Cities metro area.
This marks the second day in a row that forecasters are encouraging people in the metro to beware of the heat. They say that the combination of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s will last through the weekend.
As for the heat advisory, it affects the seven metro counties, lasting from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect a repeat of Thursday, which was sticky, with plenty of sunshine.
Those working outside or exercising are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in shaded areas, as heat-related illnesses are a threat.
Pet owners are advised not to leave their animals in cars and to beware of hot pavement surfaces.
Looking at the weekend, clouds are expected to increase Saturday, while Sunday may bring the next chance of storms.
Hot & humid weather will persist through the holiday weekend. Here are some tips to keep you and your pets safe. More info at https://t.co/qOyYfENi6J#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/T8DmKSlHU8
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 3, 2020
