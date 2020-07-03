MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 15 hours, a standoff in Hastings ended peacefully Friday morning.
The Hastings Police Department say a man barricaded himself inside a home with two children, refusing to come out.
The children, 7 and 13, are OK. The man’s wife and a few other children were able to leave earlier.
SWAT teams from multiple communities were called in to help. Due to the extreme heat, they needed to rotate in and out in shifts.
Hastings Chief Bryan Schafer says several officers were given IVs, but none were taken to the hospital.
A bus was brought in for officers to cool down, and a local business also opened its doors for the same thing.
The standoff started around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after police were called to a disturbance at Three Rivers Mobile Home Park. There, officials say a dispute between a tow truck driver and a resident took place.
Police recognized the resident as someone who has a current harassment restraining order. When officers told the man he was under arrest officials say he went back inside and barricaded himself in.
You must log in to post a comment.