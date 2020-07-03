MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say two people are injured after a pair of jet skis collided Friday afternoon on Little Sturgeon Lake.
According to the sheriff’s office, crews responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a watercraft accident.
Officials say an adult male and female from Hibbing were traveling eastbound on their jet ski when they collided with a second jet ski traveling westbound. All occupants were ejected.
According to the sheriff’s office, the male and female from Hibbing both sustained left leg injuries and were transported to the hospital. The other rider on the second jetski, a man from Chisholm, was not hurt.
Officials say alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
