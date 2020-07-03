Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man.
Brent Latuff was last seen leaving a family cabin on County Road 11 northeast in Douglas County on Sunday. Officials say family and friends have been unable to contact Latuff since and there has not been any activity on his cellphone.
Latuff was driving a grayish/brown sand-colored 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup with Minnesota license plate #698VZE. According to the sheriff’s office, Latuff was pulling a silver/gray trailer with a greenish-brown canoe on top.
If you have any information regarding Latuff’s whereabouts please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 762-8151.
