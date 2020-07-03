Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a juvenile boy was killed in an ATV crash Thursday evening in Fertile, Minnesota.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 5:50 p.m. to 435th Street SW.
Upon arrival, first responders attempted life-saving efforts but the operator, a juvenile boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say it appears the victim lost control of the ATV and struck a tree.
No additional information is available at this time.
