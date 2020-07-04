MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With so many fireworks shows canceled this year, you might be hearing more home shows in your neighborhood.

For pets, the boom of the firework isn’t something they’re used to – and can be very unnerving.

“The most important thing to remember is to keep your pets safe at home, in a sanctuary or a safe room or a part of the house that your pet feels very safe ” said Liv Hagen with the Animal Humane Society.

“Any pet in your home can be feeling that stress and that added noise,” said Hagen. She recommends playing music, keeping the TV on, or even running a fan to create some white noise in the background.

Some pet owners have also been looking into medications for their animals, like CBD.

“There are certainly over-the-counter things that can help support your animal in situational times of stress,” said Hagen. Not only is there CBD oil, but pheromones for dogs and cats.

However, if your animal is experiencing really high levels of stress, Hagen suggests speaking to your vet, because there are prescription medications that can help your pet in times of extreme anxiety.

More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. Hagen recommends taking precautionary measures and putting a collar with an ID tag on your animal, even if they’re microchipped.

If your pet does manage to get away, you can use the lost pet bulletin on the Animal Humane Society website.