MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 48 hours, Minnesota added 519 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and five more deaths.
Sunday’s update includes the previous day’s numbers as the Minnesota Department of Health did not release information on Saturday due to the Fourth of July holiday.
MDH says that the state’s death toll is now at 1,471. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, 253 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 132 in intensive care.
So far, over 674,000 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota. Of the total 38,136 who have tested positive, more than 37,600 are no longer in need of being isolated.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
