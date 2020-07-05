MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say crews have recovered a man’s body after searching for a missing person who fell off a pontoon into Lake Carlos Friday night.
The sheriff’s office says they responded to the north end of the lake near Lake Carlos State Park just after 11 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning. Witnesses told authorities they could see splashing before they lost sight of the man.
Members of several agencies searched the lake’s shoreline, while dive teams from Douglas and Pope counties began to search the lake Saturday morning.
Officials say crews recovered the body around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The individual matched the description of the reported missing person, the sheriff’s office said.
The individual’s name will be released at a later time once family members have been notified.
