MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fireworks injuries were relatively low in the Twin Cities this year despite the anticipated uptick due to more private displays in the wake of numerous COVID-19 cancelations.
In the metro area, Regions Hospital reported nine injuries that were fireworks-related and HCMC reported eight. However, fire officials have previously estimated that many more injuries are likely unaccounted for because people treat them at home.
READ MORE: Uptick In Fireworks Injuries Expected As More Consider Private Displays Due To COVID-19
As far as complaints to authorities regarding fireworks, the Minneapolis Police Department reported receiving 65 calls — an increase compared to 41 calls in 2019.
WCCO-TV also reached out to North Memorial Hosptial and the St. Paul Police Department but has not yet heard back.
You must log in to post a comment.