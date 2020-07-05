MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Convicted killer Lois Riess is back in Minnesota to face charges in connection to her husband’s murder.
Court documents show Riess as listed in the Steele County Jail roster as of July 3.
Riess, 57, pleaded guilty in December to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida. Prosecutors say the two women shared similar features and that Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity while on the lam following her husband’s death.
Investigators say she killed her husband, David Riess, in their Blooming Prairie home the month before.
Riess has not been tried yet in her husband’s case. Minnesota investigators started the push to bring her back to face those charges in December. As of writing, there are no updates to Riess’ court schedule.
