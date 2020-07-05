'What Independence Are You Celebrating?' Black 4th March Highlights Disconnect Many Black Americans Feel From 4th Of JulyA month removed from the riots and demonstrations that took over the Twin Cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, there is now the continuation of that movement.

Packers Planning For Reduced Capacity, Face Masks At Lambeau FieldThe Green Bay Packers sent a letter this week to season ticket holders, informing them on what to expect this season should Lambeau Field be allowed to host fans for games.

'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.

Lynx's Maya Moore Helps Free Missouri Man From PrisonMoore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release.