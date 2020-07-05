Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Sunday on Eagle Lake in Kandiyohi County.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the lake on a report of an unresponsive male. They arrived to find people trying to resuscitate the man at the lake’s boat access point. First responders took over, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
This is the third reported drowning on a Minnesota lake during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A man’s body was recovered Sunday from Lake Carlos after he drowned in the lake Friday night. A Chicago man also drowned in Middle Spunk Lake Sunday in Stearns County.
You must log in to post a comment.