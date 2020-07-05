Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a dispute between neighbors resulted in a stabbing on the Fourth of July.
According to police, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Morgan Avenue North. Limited details are available but police say two suspects were taken into custody when officers arrived.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life threatening stab wound.
The incident remains under investigation.
