MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer heat and humidity gave way to some isolated, pop-up showers and subsequent flash flooding Sunday afternoon in parts of the east metro.
So much rain fell in parts of Ramsey and Washington counties that they were under a flash flood warning for several hours.
Two-to-three inches fell in cities including St. Paul, Woodbury and Cottage Grove. The rains began at about 2 p.m., and remained stationary for about two hours.
The heat and humidity levels will remain high Monday, and the threat of more widespread severe weather is expected. A system will move across the state in the overnight, and then another system will roll though central and southern Minnesota late Monday afternoon.
More flash flooding is possible, as well as hail and high winds.
