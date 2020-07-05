Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Changes will be announced to the Minnesota Driver’s Manual Monday after the mother of Philando Castile pushed for updates after his killing.
Monday marks four years since former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Castile told Yanez he was legally carrying a gun right before the ex-officer shot him several times.
Valerie Castile will join DPS officials to announce the changes to the manual for drivers legally carrying firearms. Those include guidance on what drivers should and should not do during a traffic stop. It was also outline with armed drivers can expect from law enforcement.
