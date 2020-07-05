Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a 17-year-old boy is injured after a shooting overnight.
According to police, officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to 5100 block of Knox Avenue North. There, officers located the victim sitting outside.
The teen was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim was unwilling to provide information about what happened.
The incident remains under investigation.
