Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Brooklyn Park say four people were injured after a late-night shooting Saturday.
According to police, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue N.
Upon arrival, officers found three adult victims. All were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.
A fourth adult victim self transported to the area hospital. Officials say that individual also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.