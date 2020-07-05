MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after nearly drowning Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 3:40 p.m. to Middle Spunk Lake.
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency crews entered the water to try and locate the man. The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol units and diver were then deployed near the last known place the individual was seen. A short time later, the diver returned to the surface with the missing man.
Authorities say the victim was brought to the shore and life-saving efforts were performed. Life Link airlifted the individual to St. Cloud Hospital where he remained in critical condition.
No additional information is available at this time.
