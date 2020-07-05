Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carlton County say a 48-year-old man was killed Saturday night in an ATV accident.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to a crash off Golf Course Road in Holyoke Township.
The crash was not witnessed but officials say it appears the driver was traveling down a hill when his ATV rolled, pinning him underneath.
Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
