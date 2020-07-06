MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed multiple people in western Wisconsin late Thursday evening.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved two GMC pickup trucks, and happened at about 11:30 p.m. near Highway 35 North and 90th Avenue in the town of Osceola.
Officials say it was a head-on collision. There was one man in one of the trucks, and a man and a woman in the other.
The two passengers in one of the trucks died of their injuries at the scene. The lone occupant of the other truck was taken by air to Regions Hospital. His condition was not immediately reported.
The victim’s who died in this crash have been identified as 58-year-old Scott L. Brust and 53-year-old Lisa M. Swanson, both from rural Cushing, Wisconsin.
The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the head-on collision.
