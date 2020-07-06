MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in an apparent road rage incident in north Minneapolis Monday evening.
Police say it happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the 4900 block of Humboldt Avenue North. A mother and her son noticed they were being tailgated, when the vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire.
The mother, who was not hurt, immediately drove her son to a local hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries described as non-life threatening. It is not clear where the boy was struck.
Police say they have a description of the vehicle and the suspect, but no arrests have been made as of late Monday evening.
This is the second time in less than a week that a boy was injured in a north Minneapolis drive-by shooting. A 7-year-old boy was shot in the foot last Tuesday night while he and his father were leaving a market off North Penn and Lowry avenues.
