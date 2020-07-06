MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died Sunday night in the north metro after he was ejected from his car in a fiery crash.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:48 p.m. in East Bethel, at the intersection of 229th Avenue and Gopher Drive.
At the scene, officials found a BMW sedan engulfed in flames and a man’s body nearby. Investigators believe the man was the car’s driver and only occupant.
According to the sheriff’s office, the BMW was traveling west on 229th Avenue when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
The BMW then went off-road, launched off an embankment and slammed into a tree. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then burst into flames.
Investigators are still working to identify the victim. The crash remains under investigation.
