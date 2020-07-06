Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters walked Sunday from the Mall of America to the George Floyd memorial site in south Minneapolis.
The event was called the “New America March,” and was organized by the 10K Foundation.
The group says they wanted to “stand for justice for all the free people of America.”
The march came a day after the same group held an event at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
Instead of wearing red, white and blue over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the protesters wore all black.
